No trial next week for man accused in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer: lawyer
A lawyer for a man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer says his client's trial will not start next week.
A jury trial was to begin Monday for Amir Abdulrahman on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.
Balfour Der has told court that there will instead be a plea with submissions on Wednesday.
Police have said Harnett tried to stop an SUV on Dec. 31, after he noticed its licence plates didn't match its registration.
They said the officer was hit and dragged before he fell and was struck by another car.
Police have alleged Abdulrahman was a passenger in the SUV.
The alleged driver, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with first-degree murder.
He, who is now 18, is to go to trial on Jan. 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.
