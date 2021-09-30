No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week

The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.

A government source told CTV News in an email that an online rumour, which stated that schools throughout the province would close on Monday and remain that way until November were "not true."

The rumour began when a Twitter user, who claimed to have insider info, posted details about the alleged government plans on Wednesday. In the message, they wrote the province would go into "lockdown" on Oct. 4 and it would last until Nov. 1.

They also wrote that the decision was being made because of modelling numbers, which were suggested to take "a swan dive."

NEARLY 400 ICU BEDS IN ALBERTA

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it continues to create more spaces for patients in need of critical care as the fourth wave continues to result in a surge of COVID-19 cases.

"We currently have 373 ICU beds open in Alberta, including 200 additional spaces (a 115 per cent increase over our baseline of 173)," said James Wood with AHS in an email to CTV News. "AHS has opened 22 additional ICU surge spaces in the past seven days."

Wood confirmed there are 309 Albertans in the ICU, with the majority of those patients being treated for COVID-19.

The number of ICU patients provincewide has increased by six per cent in the past week.

The zone-by-zone breakdown is:

Calgary Zone - 137 ICU beds plus 71 additional spaces (operating at 79 per cent of current capacity);

Edmonton Zone - 158 ICU beds plus 86 additional spaces (operating at 86 per cent of current capacity);

Central Zone - 27 ICU beds plus 15 additional spaces (operating at 77 per cent of current capacity);

South Zone - 36 ICU beds plus 19 addtional spaces (operating at 81 per cent of current capacity) and;

North Zone - 15 ICU beds (include Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray) plus nine additional spaces (operating at 100 per cent capacity).

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping, along with other officials, are expected to share further details on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

CTV News will livestream their availability when it begins at 3:30 p.m.