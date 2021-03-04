Hours after the possibility of a tsunami was evaluated along B.C.'s coast, officials say there is no risk to the province.

The evaluation came after multiple strong earthquakes hit New Zealand.

Three earthquakes have so far been recorded in New Zealand on Friday, local time. The latest was a magnitude 8.0 quake that hit the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand's North Island.

That came shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake about 900 kilometres away.

At about noon in B.C., the province tweeted it was evaluating any potential related risk locally.

Then, at about 2:30 p.m., the province issued another tweet saying there was no threat to the province.

With files from Reuters