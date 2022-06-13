iHeartRadio

No tsunami threat after earthquake rumbles off B.C. coast

The location of the earthquake on June 13, 2022, is show. (Earthquakes Canada)

There's no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake rumbled north of Vancouver Island on Monday morning.

The offshore earthquake was detected around 10:34 a.m. about 190 kilometres west of Port Hardy at a depth of five kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," reads a notice from Earthquakes Canada.

Monday's earthquake comes about a week after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in roughly the same area on June 4.

Last week, a study published in the journal Earth Science Reviews also suggested that current models may be underestimating the size of a tsunami in B.C. if a large-scale earthquake were to occur.

