No tsunami threat after earthquake rumbles off B.C. coast

There's no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake rumbled north of Vancouver Island on Monday morning.

The offshore earthquake was detected around 10:34 a.m. about 190 kilometres west of Port Hardy at a depth of five kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.

"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," reads a notice from Earthquakes Canada.

Monday's earthquake comes about a week after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in roughly the same area on June 4.

Last week, a study published in the journal Earth Science Reviews also suggested that current models may be underestimating the size of a tsunami in B.C. if a large-scale earthquake were to occur.

No tsunami threat to #BChttps://t.co/T1WKHiuVPF