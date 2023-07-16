No tsunami threat to B.C. after Alaska earthquake: officials
There is no tsunami threat to B.C. following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska, officials confirmed early Sunday morning.
The earthquake happened Saturday at 11:48 p.m., according to monitoring bodies, triggering a tsunami warning for southern Alaska that remained in effect for about an hour.
Emergency Info BC, in a social media post around 12:45 a.m., said it was evaluating the risk to the province.
"After a significant earthquake, officials evaluate all available data to produce the most accurate risk assessment possible. B.C. specific info will be shared as soon as it becomes available," the initial tweet said.
"No tsunami threat to B.C.," said a follow-up about 15 minutes later.
The last time a tsunami hit B.C. shores, the province says, was in 1964 following the 9.2-magnitude Great Alaska Earthquake.
