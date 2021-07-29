No tsunami warning for B.C.'s West Coast after powerful earthquake in Alaska

A powerful earthquake in Alaska did not lead to a tsunami warning in B.C., though officials evaluated the situation locally for hours overnight.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 91 kilometers east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and at about 11:30 p.m., Emergency Info BC said it was looking at information specific to the province.

"After an earthquake, different evaluations are done to produce the most accurate tsunami assessment possible," a post from the agency said on Twitter about an hour later. "This data will inform the final threat level for B.C."

About two hours after that, at 2:30 a.m., Emergency Info BC said there was no tsunami threat to B.C.

However, a small tsunami – measured at about half of a foot high – was recorded in Old Harbour, Alaska. Since then, all tsunami alerts issued by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center have been cancelled for the West Coast, including Alaska.

Only minor damage was reported in Alaska where the earthquake hit.

There is no tsunami threat to #BC as a result of the 8.2M earthquake that was detected earlier this evening southeast of Chignik, Alaska. https://t.co/5XGTRP0hEm

With files from The Associated Press