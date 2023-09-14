'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media

A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means.

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster posted a photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying , "A friend of mine spotted this sign in St. Luke's Park on Elgin Street and asked me what it is supposed to be preventing?"

The sign shows an individual in a squat position with their arms extended, and the prohibition sign over the image.

"I…have no idea," Troster said. "I reached out to staff to ask, but what's your best guess?"

Here are some of the responses to Troster's post on X

"No bumper hitching in bare feet."

"No pretending to be riding motorcycles."

"No diving – but in typical city fashion they put the sign up incorrectly."

"No twerking?"

"They don't have a porta potty."

"Definitely no waterskiing on this fence."

"No off-leash downward dog."

It turns out the sign was not posted by city of Ottawa staff and it's a rogue sign put up by someone.

Troster posted a response from city staff that said no one knew what the sign is and it did not appear to be a city of Ottawa sign.

City staff will be removing the sign.

"So the meaning is still open to interpretation," Troster said.

