Manitobans will have to wait until Tuesday to get their next update on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

According to the Manitoba government, because Monday is Louis Riel Day, it will not be providing a COVID-19 bulletin or media briefing, noting that these updates will resume on Tues. Feb. 16.

Over the weekend, Manitoba reported 180 new cases of the disease – 100 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.

Manitoba currently has 1,619 active COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate of 5.2 per cent.

The province also announced six more deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 871.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,766 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.