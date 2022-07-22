No vacancy: University of Calgary on-campus residences at full capacity

Weeks ahead of the start of the fall semester, some University of Calgary students are scrambling to find a place to live for the coming months.

The UCalgary Students' Union says, for the first time in school history, on-campus residences are completely full.

Students on waitlists are being encouraged to look off campus for places to rent, but there is a dearth of options as rental adverstisements listed through the union's housing board are down by 80 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

"We only had 15 new listings for June and July, which is a concern," explained Nicole Schmidt, president of the students' union. "So, to help with this, we've offered free postings until the end of August.

"If you have a spare room in your house, or any kind of suite for students, please consider renting it out."

The students' union says its priority is to help students access safe, affordable housing near campus.



