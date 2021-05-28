No vaccination required for St. Clair College students

A COVID-19 vaccine won’t be required to return to the classroom at at least one local post-secondary institution.

“We would encourage it, but not requiring it at this time,” says John Fairly, Vice President, College Communications and Community Relations at St. Clair College. “We are going to continue to follow all of the established COVID 19 procedures established last March with staff and student.”

He says this includes the COVID-19 daily questionnaires, limited entrances with security check-ins, masks and eye protection, social distancing, hand washing and all other local health unit requirements for the community and College.

CTV News is still waiting on a decision by the University of Windsor for students who attend there.

Up the 401, Western University says it is preparing for a full return to in-person classes this fall, and will require students living in residence to have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, school officials say that as long as Ontario's supply allows, all students in residence at the university will be expected to get vaccinated -- if not before arrival then within 14 days of moving in.