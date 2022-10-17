No violations found by OPP after Tecumseh canidate's flyer removed from mailbox

Essex County OPP have completed their investigation relating to a theft report during the municipal election campaign in Tecumseh.

An investigation commenced after receiving a complaint about a flyer removed from a mailbox by Tecumseh council candidate Daniel Hofgartner.

As a result of the investigation, OPP said on Monday that they have not found any violations regarding the Municipal Elections Act of Ontario.

A criminal investigation was also conducted regarding this matter and as a result, the OPP will not be pursuing charges at this time.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

