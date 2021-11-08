No wait times reported for travellers at Windsor-Detroit border
There are no wait times reported for travellers at the two Windsor-Detroit border crossings on the first day in 20 months that fully vaccinated Canadians were allowed to cross for non-essential reasons.
Both the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge were reporting no delays as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.
The Canada to U.S. wait times and U.S. to Canada wait times are posted on federal government websites.
CTV Windsor reporter Rich Garton says it took him no time to cross Monday morning. Although he did his research beforehand to ensure he had all of the federal requirements for crossing, such as proof of vaccination and a PCR test for his return to Canada.
Made it through customs with absolutely no wait whatsoever.@CBP officer was kind and professional and asked all the right questions, then welcomed me to the U.S.A. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/MWH5u8gpRX— Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) November 8, 2021
Other land border crossings are reporting delays. As of 11:14 a.m. Monday, there was a 50-minute delay for U.S.-bound travellers at the Blue Water Bridge crossing between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, Mich.
More details coming.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary SchoolA second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damageThe bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.
-
Police investigate anti-Semitic posters in west OttawaOttawa police are looking into a series of anti-Semitic posters that have been put up in the city’s west end.