No wait times reported for travellers at Windsor-Detroit border

There are no wait times reported for travellers at the two Windsor-Detroit border crossings on the first day in 20 months that fully vaccinated Canadians were allowed to cross for non-essential reasons.

Both the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge were reporting no delays as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The Canada to U.S. wait times and U.S. to Canada wait times are posted on federal government websites.

CTV Windsor reporter Rich Garton says it took him no time to cross Monday morning. Although he did his research beforehand to ensure he had all of the federal requirements for crossing, such as proof of vaccination and a PCR test for his return to Canada.

Made it through customs with absolutely no wait whatsoever.@CBP officer was kind and professional and asked all the right questions, then welcomed me to the U.S.A. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/MWH5u8gpRX

Other land border crossings are reporting delays. As of 11:14 a.m. Monday, there was a 50-minute delay for U.S.-bound travellers at the Blue Water Bridge crossing between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, Mich.

