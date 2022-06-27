No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor

Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.

"Those people who are coming here to disrupt those wonderful celebrations will be dealt with," Watson said. "There are not going to be warnings or second chances. If the law is broken, regardless of who breaks it, there will be consequences.

"This is a time to celebrate our great country."

Watson, Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell and city staff gave an update Monday on the city's plans for Canada Day this year.

Officials are encouraging people who want to celebrate Canada Day to come downtown. However, Bell said police have a comprehensive public safety plan preparing for multiple scenarios.

"This is expected to be a unique Canada Day, with larger crowds and a larger event footprint," Bell said. "We have the people, skills and the equipment to ensure these events are safe and peaceful."

Police say residents should expect significant road closures and a major increase in police presence. A five-day motor vehicle countrol zone will cover the Parliamentary Precinct and part of downtown Ottawa, similar to the approach police took during the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in April.

Ottawa police are calling in reinforcements from the RCMP and municipal police services.

While police have not said how many additional officers will be brought in from other police forces, a report for the Ottawa Police Services Board asks for nearly 500 RCMP officers to receive special constable status to work in Ottawa over the next week.

"Freedom movement" rallies are expected to be held in Ottawa throughout the summer, including over the Canada Day weekend. Veteran James Topp is scheduled to complete his walk across Canada to protest the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Thursday at the National War Memorial.

The Canadian Press reported Veterans 4 Freedom is planning to hold Canada Day events on Parliament Hill and at the Supreme Court of Canada. Veterans 4 Freedom's website says the group's mission is to rally Canadian Armed Forces veterans by "mobilizing and sustaining lawful civic action in order to restore the fundamental rights and freedoms of Canadians."

Bell acknowledged that some residents remain scarred from the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that took over downtown Ottawa earlier this year.

"We are very aware of the lingering trauma and the concern about what they are hearing about these events," he said. "We are prepared to take decisive and lawful action to deal with threats, occupation attempts and other unlawful behaviour that we observe."

Ottawa police say their ultimate focus is not to overshadow the celebrations, but to ensure they can proceed peacefully.

Watson reminded people that public transit is the best way to get downtown for celebrations. OC Transpo is free on Canada Day.

MOTOR VEHICLE CONTROL ZONE

A motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Monday, July 4 at 6 a.m. The city says the roads will not be closed; however, any vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted to enter the area.

The motor vehicle control zone stretches from Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south, Booth Street to the west and Sussex/Colonel By Drive in the east, and includes the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Albert Street, Rideau Street, the Chaudiere Crossing and Portage Bridge.

There will be no on-street parking or stopping on roads in the control zone.

The city is warning motorists to expect traffic delays in the control zone and on surrounding streets.

CANADA DAY ROAD CLOSURES

Heritage Canada announced several streets will be closed in the city of Ottawa from 6 a.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday. The follow streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic: