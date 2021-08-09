No water, no snowmaking: Manitoba ski hill cancels upcoming season

One of Manitoba’s most popular ski hills will not open for the season due to the ongoing drought in the province.

Holiday Mountain, located in La Rivière, announced on its Facebook page on Monday it will be suspending operations for the 2021-22 season.

“The unprecedented drought conditions have significantly impacted the resort’s snowmaking water source,” the post reads. “Without the ability to make snow, the Resort cannot open.”

The resort said it plans to reopen in December 2022.

Parts of Manitoba have been experiencing extreme drought during the summer, leading to rivers, creeks and other bodies of water drying up.

Multiple communities, including Morden, have implemented orders to conserve water due to the drought conditions.