'No way to arrest our way out': Saskatoon mayor discusses city's drug response in year-end interview

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says the city is facing a "confluence of issues" regarding public safety - in particular, the introduction of destructive drugs such as crystal meth and fentanyl.

"We've done a huge amount on the policing side to be able to address that through enforcement and ensuring that there's police there, including adding more police to be able to respond," he said in a year-end interview with CTV News.

"What we need to do is break the cycle of addictions. I've been outspoken about this issue. The system is not working, and I'll continue to work towards addressing those issues. But we do need engagement from the provincial government to be able to do that successfully."

He made the comments in response to this year's Community Satisfaction and Policing Priority Survey in which 37 per cent of respondents said crime in their neighbourhood has increased in the last five years, an increase over past years.

"There's no way to arrest our way out of this situation," Clark said.

"So what we need to do on the policing side to have a presence. We've expanded our presence of police members with the expansion of the alternative response officers in the downtown and commercial business areas. That's bringing up officers to be able to go and respond to where there are drug houses or other issues.

"And so, from a policing standpoint, I think we have been providing the resources but without those other responses, we're not going to address those issues. We're going to continue to work with community associations and some of the existing groups like the Okihtcitawak Patrol Group who are right now on the ground in neighbourhoods working to address safety."

