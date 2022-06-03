No winner declared yet in Timiskaming-Cochrane riding

It is a tight race in the Timiskaming-Cochrane riding where the NDP incumbent is seeking a fourth term at Queen's Park.

PC challenger Bill Foy is giving him a run for his money.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, incumbent John Vanthof has a 1,600 vote lead over Foy with 80 out of 82 polls reporting.

Of the votes that have been counted, the voter turnout is 40.3 per cent in the riding.

At the time of publication, here are the standings:

NDP John Vanthof has 9,251 votes

PC Bill Foy has 7,650

Liberal Brian Johnson has 1,461

Green Party Kris Rivard has 1,341

New Blue Party Garry Andrade has 1,127

Ontario Party Geoffrey Aitchison has 346

Libertarian Eric Cummings has 238

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party Jeff Wilkinson has 160

In the 2018 election, the NDP took 42.9 per cent of the vote and the PC party had 22.4 per cent.

Last night, the NDP lost one seat in northeastern Ontario. Timmins mayor and PC MPP candidate George Pirie took the seat from long-time NDP incumbent politician Gilles Bisson.

The NDP managed to hold onto its seats in Nickel Belt, Sudbury, Algoma-Manitoulin and Mushkegowuk-James Bay.

Doug Ford has won another majority for the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party on Thursday night. The PC party has retained its seats in Nipissing, Sault Ste. Marie and Parry Sound-Muskoka in addition to taking Timmins.