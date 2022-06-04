No winner in $70M lottery, but $700K jackpot drawn in Calgary

A gigantic jackpot has become even larger.

There were no winners in Friday's LOTTO MAX jackpot, which offered a $70M grand prize plus 43 million-dollar prizes, but few tickets bought in Calgary will be bringing smiles to their owner's faces.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), a ticket worth $722,006.40 was purchased in Calgary for the June 3 draw.

It matched six of the seven numbers, plus the bonus number of 42, the lottery's website says.

A ticket in Quebec also did the same thing, meaning it won the same amount of money.

Meanwhile, one MAX MILLION prize was also won in Calgary, the WCLC reports.

There are no details on who won the prize or where it was purchased, and the winner has up to a year to claim it, according to WCLC rules.

$133 MILLION IN PRIZES

The corporation says there was an estimated $133 million in prizes for the Friday draw and the top prize of $70 million matches the highest-ever for the region.

"A $70 million jackpot matches the biggest jackpot ever awarded in our region (which includes the three Prairie Provinces and the North), which happened just a couple of months ago when a Regina winner netted a $70 million jackpot on a ticket he picked up in Dunmore, Alberta," the WCLC said in a release.

While there are no details on how many tickets were sold, there were 1,457,733 free plays won in the June 3 draw.