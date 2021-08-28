iHeartRadio

No winning ticket for Friday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS

No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 31 will be an estimated $15 million.

