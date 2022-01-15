No winning ticket for Friday's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
Staff
The Canadian Press
No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 18 will be an estimated $22 million.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
