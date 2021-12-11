No winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

There were also six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won by ticket holders in British Columbia, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

One of those prizes will be shared by two lottery players.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 14 will grow to a whopping $65 million, and there will be eight Maxmillion prizes to play for.