No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The wait for a Lotto Max jackpot winner goes on.

No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

However, one of the draw's 13 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

There were also two runner-up prize winners — one in Ontario, the other in British Columbia — with each in line for $595,243.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 29 will remain at an estimated $70 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes will double to 26.