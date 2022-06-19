iHeartRadio

No winning ticket for Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File

No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 22 will be an estimated $6 million.

