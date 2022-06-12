No winning ticket for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Staff
The Canadian Press
No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 15 will be an estimated $8 million.
