No winning ticket for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 15 will be an estimated $8 million.

