iHeartRadio

No winning ticket for Saturday's $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot

A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 26 will be an estimated $11 million.

12