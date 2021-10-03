iHeartRadio

No winning ticket for Saturday's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Lotto 649 tickets are seen in this file image.

No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a Prairie province ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 6 will be an estimated $11 million.

