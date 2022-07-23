iHeartRadio

No winning ticket sold for Friday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot

FILE - A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS)

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $25 million draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 26 will be an estimated $30 million.

12