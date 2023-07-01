iHeartRadio

No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot


A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ont., Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 4 will be an estimated $50 million, with two $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

12