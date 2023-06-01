iHeartRadio

No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot


There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $65 million draw.

However, one of eight available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each was won by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 2 will be an estimated $70 million, with 10 $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

