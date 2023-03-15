No word from 38-year-old woman for weeks, family concerned: Richmond RCMP
The family of a woman who was last seen in Richmond months ago says the 38-year-old hasn’t been in contact for weeks, sparking concern and a public appeal by police.
The last time Jessica Rae Banford’s family heard from her was on Feb. 27, Richmond RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.
While Banford is known to have sporadic contact with family members, police say the lack of communication for weeks has her loved ones worried.
“Family members have little information to offer on her location or associates,” police wrote in the release.
The last time anyone saw Banford, according to Mounties, was in Richmond on Jan. 25.
Banford is described as a white woman with no fixed address, who stands 5’8” and has a slim build. Her arms are covered in full-length tattoo sleeves, and she has short hair that police say could be blonde or dyed in various colours.
A search of Banford's name in online court records yields few results, with the only entries being three speeding tickets attributed to a person by that name."
Mounties are sharing two photos of Banford in hopes of finding her—the most recent being from November 2022.
Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Rcihmond RCMP at 604-278-1212
