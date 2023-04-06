No working smoke alarm in North Bay apartment fire
North Bay firefighters made quick work of a suspected cooking fire that broke out Thursday morning at a multi-unit residential building on Fisher Street.
The emergency call came in just after 8 a.m. with crews at the scene in under three minutes, Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said.
"On arrival, fire crews had a working fire with thick, black smoke on the first floor," Whiteley said.
"The fire had burned into the walls and quickly made its way to the second-floor attic area because of balloon construction and wood chip insulation."
Whiteley told CTV News the two-story house was converted to a three-unit apartment complex and everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.
"There wasn’t a working smoke alarm in the fire unit, however the other two units did have working smoke alarms," Whiteley said.
One dog was rescued by firefighters and no one was injured in the blaze.
Crews had the blaze under control by just after 9 a.m.
Whiteley said the fire was stubborn due to the age of the structure.
The tenants have all been displaced as a result of the fire.
To stay safe in the kitchen, Whitely recommends:
- Always stay in the kitchen when cooking and turn the stove completely off if you must leave.
- Keep a proper fitting lid near the stove. If a pot of oil catches fire, slide the lid over the pot and turn off the stove. Do not move the pot. Never throw water on a burning pot.
- Keep anything that burns -- plastic utensils, dishcloths, paper towels -- a safe distance from the stove.
- Cook responsibly. To prevent cooking fires, you must be alert. You are not alert if you have consumed alcohol or drugs.
- Wear tight-fitted clothing or roll up your sleeves when using the stove. Loose, dangling clothing can easily catch fire.
- Keep young kids one metre away from the stove. Turn pot handles away from the stove's edge so pots can't easily be knocked off.
- If you burn yourself while cooking, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes. If the burn is severe, seek medical attention.