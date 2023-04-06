No working smoke alarm in North Bay apartment fire

North Bay firefighters made quick work of a suspected cooking fire that broke out Thursday morning at a multi-unit residential building on Fisher Street.

The emergency call came in just after 8 a.m. with crews at the scene in under three minutes, Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said.

"On arrival, fire crews had a working fire with thick, black smoke on the first floor," Whiteley said.

"The fire had burned into the walls and quickly made its way to the second-floor attic area because of balloon construction and wood chip insulation."

Whiteley told CTV News the two-story house was converted to a three-unit apartment complex and everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.

"There wasn’t a working smoke alarm in the fire unit, however the other two units did have working smoke alarms," Whiteley said.

One dog was rescued by firefighters and no one was injured in the blaze.

Crews had the blaze under control by just after 9 a.m.

Whiteley said the fire was stubborn due to the age of the structure.

The tenants have all been displaced as a result of the fire.

To stay safe in the kitchen, Whitely recommends: