No working smoke alarms found inside Markham, Ont. home that caught fire, officials say

There were no working smoke detectors inside a Markham home that was gutted by fire early Monday morning and officials say that the outcome would have likely “been a lot different if there were.”

The blaze broke out inside a residence on Krieghoff Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Warden Avenue and Highway 7, at around 6:30 a.m.

Markham Fire Batallion Chief Jeff Lefaive told CP24 that crews arrived at the home to find “heavy smoke and visible flames” after receiving a call from a passerby alerting them to the blaze.

He said that crews entered the home and proceeded to the basement to battle the seat of the fire but had to briefly evacuate after there was a flare up on the main floor of the home.

At the height of the fire a total of six fire trucks and two support vehicles were on scene.

“We vacated crews. Once we got the fire under control we got the crews back inside,” Lafaive said.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries reported.

The damage, however, is believed to be significant.

No information has been released about what might have caused the fire.