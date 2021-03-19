B.C.'s police watchdog has determined there was no wrongdoing by an RCMP officer who was involved in a serious crash in Surrey this week.

The collision happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 100th Avenue and 148th Street. An unmarked emergency response team pickup truck and two civilian vehicles were involved.

The Independent Investigation Office says several video sources showed a Honda went through a red light and hit the truck and one other vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the Honda was seriously injured.

"The chief civilian director has reviewed the available evidence and determined that there was no wrongdoing on the part of the officer driving the ERT truck," a statement from the IIO says.

"The truck was being driven in a safe manner when the collision occurred, and it was not possible to avoid the Honda when it entered the intersection in front of the truck."

The collision forced authorities to close the area to traffic for hours. At the time, police asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang