Noah Strong Foundation encouraging people to sign up to be organ donors

North Bay's Noah Dugas passed away in 2020, but since he was an organ donor, the lives of seven people were saved.

Noah was a 13-year-old defenceman who played for the North Bay Trappers major peewee AAA team. After he felt unwell during a game in March 2020, he was sent to hospital in Ottawa, and then to Toronto's Sick Kids, where he began losing mobility in his arms and legs.

Doctors believe he had a blood clot in his brain which led to a stroke. He died in November of that year.

With April being Organ Donation Awareness Month, the Noah Strong Foundation is encouraging people to become donors.

“There’s a lot of people that agree with organ donation but don’t (know) whether or not they’re actually signed up, said Dave Dugas, Noah’s dad.

“So, a big part of this is encouraging people to go and see if, in fact, they are registered ... So really that’s our goal, just to bring awareness to it.”

Noah’s story has inspired some people to become organ donors.

“It’s my chance to do something, this is something I can do to make a difference,” said Derek Corbiel, who became a donor just last week.

“He is such a motivator for me and everything I do, and it was just an experience I didn’t really think of until before Noah.”

The Noah Strong Foundation is also raising awareness for Green Shirt Day, which is coming up on April 7.

It’s to honour Humbolt Broncos player Logan Boulet, whose organs also saved many lives.

“We were in contact with Toby Boulet, Logan’s dad,” said Jody Dugas, Noah’s mom. "I was just curious to see how Green Shirt Day works and how it’s a national trademark day."

“We were able to order these shirts that we’re going to be giving out just to support the April 7 Green Shirt Day,” she added.

You can sign up to be an organ donor on the Noah Strong website.