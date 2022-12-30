iHeartRadio

Noah tops the list of most popular baby names in New Brunswick for 2022


New Brunswick has released a list of the most popular names for babies born in the province during 2022 – with Noah at number one, followed by Liam and William.

Other popular names include:

  • Jack
  • Thomas
  • Oliver
  • Benjamin
  • Olivia
  • Emma
  • Amelia
  • Jacob
  • Theodore
  • Owen
  • Henry
  • Logan
  • Levi
  • James
  • Violet
  • Charlotte
  • Hudson

Preliminary results released by the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick show that 5,208 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15.

“Congratulations to all parents who celebrated the arrival of a child,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Jill Green in a news release Friday.

In 2021, there were 6,443 babies born in New Brunswick.

During that year, the top 10 most popular names were:

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • William
  • Charlotte
  • Levi
  • Benjamin
  • Thomas
  • Jackson
  • Oliver
  • Olivia
