Noah tops the list of most popular baby names in New Brunswick for 2022

New Brunswick has released a list of the most popular names for babies born in the province during 2022 – with Noah at number one, followed by Liam and William.

Other popular names include:

Jack

Thomas

Oliver

Benjamin

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Jacob

Theodore

Owen

Henry

Logan

Levi

James

Violet

Charlotte

Hudson

Preliminary results released by the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick show that 5,208 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15.

“Congratulations to all parents who celebrated the arrival of a child,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Jill Green in a news release Friday.

In 2021, there were 6,443 babies born in New Brunswick.

During that year, the top 10 most popular names were: