Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at US$103.5M

The Nobel Peace Prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees sold Monday night for US$103.5 million, shattering the old record for a Nobel.
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underused : AG reportNova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underused.
46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicideMounties are calling a fatal shooting in a rural area west of Red Deer a homicide.
The art of throwing your voice: World-renowned ventriloquist returns to N.S.At his childhood home in Hammonds Plains, N.S., Mike Robinson first saw a ventriloquist on TV.
Paint and sip brings together Halifax communities of colour for ‘art therapy’If you prefer to sip a cold beverage when you paint, a new-to-Halifax live art concept might be for you.
Police investigating overnight report of shots being fired at Vancouver homeVancouver police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a home overnight.
WRDSB chair defends suspension of trusteeThe chair of Waterloo Region's public school board is defending the process that led to the suspension of a trustee from board meetings.
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you needBeyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
More than just sunscreen: How to protect yourself from the sun this summerSkin cancer rates have been rising in Canada, according to a new study led by McGill University, with those living near water and coastal areas seeing the highest incidents of the potentially deadly disease. But is sunscreen enough? CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on some best practices for getting sun and protecting your skin.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by street sweeper truck in TorontoA pedestrian is dead after being struck by a street sweeper truck in North York Tuesday morning.