'Nobody has the right to be violent': Maritime women in politics denounce attack on deputy PM

The verbal abuse hurled at Canada's deputy prime minister in her home province of Alberta on Friday has brought condemnation from politicians of all political stripes.

Several Maritime premiers tweeted their own reactions Sunday, denouncing such acts of intimidation, which most often target women.

“No one should be treated like this,” wrote Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. “Verbally harassing a politician and her staff because you disagree has no place in politics.”

“The conduct displayed in the recent video is unacceptable… as a society we must do better," wrote New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs on Monday.

Former Nova Scotia MLA Joanne Bernard says she wasn’t surprised by the attack on Chrystia Freeland, based on what women have experienced before.

“I have received death threats,” says Bernard, “I’ve had people leave from one part of the province to the other to come to my home.”

Bernard was a Liberal MLA from 2013 to 2017 and was the province’s first openly gay person elected member of the house. During her time in office, she spoke out frequently about facing homophobic and gender-based intimidation, and had a security detail.

“Female politicians throughout the world are often targeted with misogynistic, violent, male rage,” says Bernard. “And I think we need to get away from this discourse of, we all have a right to disagree.”

“Just say, nobody has the right to be violent,” she adds. “In any way shape or form, to anybody.”

The anonymity of the internet and social media is one of the reasons political scientist Lori Turnbull believes the situation faced by women in the public eye is getting worse.

“Because people think that they can send whatever messages they want,” she says. “Because they think that they’re not accountable for it, they’re not responsible.”

That has led to aggressive behaviour migrating from the online world to the real world in recent confrontational acts targeting not only female politicians but racialized female journalists.

“It seems to be more of a power struggle, it's about might,” says Turnbull. “It's about if I can get my idea out there, in a way that's intimidating, and it makes you want to hide because now you're scared, because you don’t feel safe,” she says. “That is a loss of civility.”

The first African Nova Scotian deputy speaker of the legislature, Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds, says she’s faced comments describing her as an “angry Black woman.”

In October, Premier Tim Houston fired a political staffer after becoming aware of racist comments made online about Simmonds.

The MLA for Preston says it only pushes her to continue her work, but she’s concerned about the impact on others down the road.

“What worries me and what I think about is, my daughter may not want to do this,” says Simmonds. “Or young women may not want to do this.”

“It doesn't just happen where we talk about it when it's people in powerful positions … conversations about even how young women and girls are treated in schools, how they’re targeted for having a voice in jobs,” she says. “For women and journalists in particular, being that voice, it causes us to be able to speak up in so many different platforms, and I’d like to see us do that.”

In the meantime, Bernard says governments and law enforcement need to take these incidents seriously, and “aggressively” identify and charge the perpetrators.

“Words are not enough in this -- there needs to be action,” she says. “Otherwise, we are going to see a situation that is going to have a tragic outcome in this country, because I have witnessed … the progression of this violence, this intimidation.”

“I really fear that we are going to witness an event that there is no going back from,” she says.