Nobody injured following five-vehicle collision in Caledon Saturday

OPP say nobody was injured following a five-vehicle collision in the Caledon area on Saturday.

According to police, the head-on collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 10, near County Road 109 and Highway 9.

While nobody was injured, one of the drivers involved fled on foot. It was later reported that the individual was driving a stolen vehicle.

The roadway was closed to traffic while the K-9 unit was called in to look for the driver who fled the scene. The efforts were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing. OPP are asking anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area last night, to contact them.