Nobody inside vehicle found submerged in Meaford Marina

An investigation is ongoing after OPP in Meaford, Ont. responded to a report of a submerged vehicle just off of St. Vincent Street over the weekend.

Police say nobody was inside the vehicle removed from the water just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, and that the vehicle had previously been reported as stolen.

Police were initially called to the Meaford Marina just before noon on Sunday after a pickup truck was spotted adjacent to the pier.

“The vehicle was completely submerged and it was unclear if there was anyone still in the vehicle,” said Const. Nick Wilson Monday morning.

Wilson adds that the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called to investigate and determined the vehicle was empty.

Once the vehicle was pulled out of the water, OPP determined the vehicle to be stolen from the Township of Meaford, but Wilson says it’s not known how long the truck had been submerged in the water off the marina.

“As summer winds down and we’re into fall, there’s not as much boat traffic at the marina, so I honestly can’t say how long it’s been in there,” he said.

Wilson added that it was quite the ordeal for the small town.

Grey Bruce OPP are thanking the public for staying away from the area while crews worked.

— With files from CTV News Barrie’s Cheryl Browne