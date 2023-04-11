'Nobody's done anything': Halifax heritage society launches petition to save historic battery

A Halifax historic society has launched a last-minute petition to save the military battery site in Point Pleasant Park.

The Halifax Military Heritage Preservation Society is worried the crumbling site could be removed as part of a plan to improve the shoreline.

"Nobody's done anything, and there's been arguments from the 1960s, the 1990s, and now, currently," said society chair William Breckenridge.

A Sunday news release from the group says "the petition follows HRM issuing a request for proposal, closing April 19, regarding Point Pleasant Park shoreline improvement (due to climate change, coastal erosion) that could result in removal or entombment of the battery.”

"It has deteriorated due to years of neglect and climate change and is part of the park’s system of fortifications dating to 1762,” the release continues.

But the city insists preservation is already being considered.

"In addition to the RFP that is out, an archaeological consultant will also be retained to further review the battery," said HRM Public Affairs spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray via email.

"The work of the consultant will look at options for preservation. Treatment could include repairs and stabilization, removal, partial removal, protection, or entombment.”

“The retained consultant will produce options/estimates for consideration – any significant construction will require future capital funds as approved by Regional Council. It is anticipated that the consultant will begin their work in Summer 2023 with gathering of site data and completing of modeling over the summer."

"The municipality leases the land from the federal government, but is responsible for the fortifications abutting the shoreline," the note concludes.

The petition also asks for support from the federal MP in protecting the site.

"Upon receiving your email, our office has spoken to Parks Canada and Mr. Breckenridge to set up a meeting to discuss the issue and consider some of the options," said Breton Cousins from the Office of Andy Fillmore.

"Andy is eager to contribute where he can from the federal side of things. Andy will also be touching base with the municipality. As you know, there are multiple levels of government and organizations involved so it requires some degree of coordination," said Cousins.

Breckenridge says the current site, including a structure built to spot German U-Boats in the Second World War, has been steadily decaying after decades of neglect.

More than 15 metres of the beach has eroded over time, leaving some of the buildings nearly in the water.

But structures are also being destroyed by tree roots, he says.

"In the 1960s, they partly entombed that section of the fortification, and part of the agreement in an archeology management plan was to keep it free and clear," he said, gesturing to the mature trees behind him.

"This could be an education point, so say, 'This was the physical facility that overlooked into the ocean to protect the harbour from the U-Boats, which were sinking ships right outside the mouth of the harbour,'" said Breckenridge.