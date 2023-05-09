'Nobody should feel like they're less': Regina elementary school holds anti-racism symposium

Students from Wilfrid Walker Elementary School (École Wilfrid Walker) held their first ever anti-racism symposium on Tuesday.

The afternoon event was split into 20 minute presentations, with each one focusing on a specific topic.

Some of the topics included: newcomers to Regina, racism in sports, racism and law enforcement, as well as how to become an ally. The purpose of the topics was to give a well rounded and localized presentation for students.

“Our jobs as educators is to give kids perspective,” said Kelsey Panko, principal of the school. “This is what’s happening around you … You may not have exposure to this, but this is our community.”

The symposium first began taking shape in September 2022, when Wilfrid Walker students took a survey, with the results aiming towards better education on racism.

The symposium was meant for students from Grade 5 to Grade 8. This particular age group was chosen, as various issues and concerns were brought up throughout the school year pertaining to these grades.

The presenters came from local organizations such as the Regina Open Door Society, the Regina Police Service, Family Services Regina, Chinese Cultural Society of Saskatchewan, as well as the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“We want all of us to feel welcome and like we belong … and that nobody should feel like they’re less, or that they are inferior,” said Panko.