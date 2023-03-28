Noelville house fire under investigation

A Noelville home has suffered major damage after an overnight fire as crews investigate the cause, officials say.

The French River and St. Charles fire departments were called to a house fire on Notre Dame Street East – also known as Highway 64 -- shortly after midnight Tuesday, French River Fire Chief Roch Bigras told CTV News in an email.

Stephanie Palmer told CTV News that she called 911 when she saw the flames at her neighbours house and crews were on scene taking action within five minutes.

"I got out of the bath and happened to look out the window and saw the front of the building glowing," she said.

Palmer said no one was inside the house at the time of the fire and the person that lives there was a few doors down at a friend's house.

No injuries were reported, Bigras said.

The road was closed in both directions between St. Antoine Street and Highway 535 for several hours.