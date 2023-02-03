Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision

The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased driver has been identified as Denis Lafreniere, 66, of Noelville, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Highway 64, French River.

Police responded to the crash in French River, south of Sudbury, around 6:51 a.m. between Highway 607 and Golf Course Road.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that a motor vehicle had struck a school bus," Ontario Provincial Police said at the time.

"No person on the school bus had been injured, but the driver of the motor vehicle was transported to the local hospital by Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services with life-threatening injuries."

There were students on the bus when the crash happened, OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.