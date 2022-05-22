Noisy generators spark complaints during blackout in Ottawa

Ottawa Bylaw says it received "many noise complaints" about generators running, as tens of thousands of Ottawa residents spent the night in the dark.

Hydro Ottawa says approximately 177,000 customers remain without power across Ottawa after a severe storm moved across the region, damaging hydro wires and 200 hydro poles.

With generators humming in neighbourhoods across the city, some people complained about the noise from the generators.

However, Ottawa Bylaw says generators are exempt from the noise bylaw during power outages.

"Please be advised that usual noise by-law restrictions are waived for generators supporting properties in areas without power. This means they are allowed to run 24/7," Bylaw Services said on Twitter.

