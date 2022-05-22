Noisy generators spark complaints during blackout in Ottawa
Ottawa Bylaw says it received "many noise complaints" about generators running, as tens of thousands of Ottawa residents spent the night in the dark.
Hydro Ottawa says approximately 177,000 customers remain without power across Ottawa after a severe storm moved across the region, damaging hydro wires and 200 hydro poles.
With generators humming in neighbourhoods across the city, some people complained about the noise from the generators.
However, Ottawa Bylaw says generators are exempt from the noise bylaw during power outages.
"Please be advised that usual noise by-law restrictions are waived for generators supporting properties in areas without power. This means they are allowed to run 24/7," Bylaw Services said on Twitter.
⚠️ We are receiving many noise complaints about generators. Please be advised that usual noise by-law restrictions are waived for generators supporting properties in areas without power. This means they are allowed to run 24/7. #OttCity #OnStorm #OttawaStorm #OttNews pic.twitter.com/RxJrKRcBdl— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) May 22, 2022
-
Pop of colour: Moon mist inspired mural being painted in Halifax's downtown coreA not-for-profit organization in Halifax is creating an East Coast inspired mural in the city's downtown core over the coming weeks.
-
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey plays at Labatt Park vs London Majors MondayFans at Labatt Park in London, Ont. got to see a former major league baseball player compete against their hometown team Monday afternoon.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this seasonA healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Boy, 6, seriously injured by dog in La Peche, Que.Police in western Quebec say a young boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in La Peche Monday.
-
Man hit by car in Burnaby suffers life-threatening injuries, police sayOne man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Burnaby Sunday night, according to police.
-
Man dead after stabbing near South Vancouver nightclubA 19-year-old man was killed near a nightclub in South Vancouver early Monday morning night, according to police.
-
Quebec takes home gold in Canadian Para Hockey Championships in LeducQuebec has unseated Alberta as the gold-medal champions of the Canadian Para Hockey Championships.
-
Woman arrested after being caught allegedly stealing on cameraA woman was arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly stealing from a truck in Wallaceburg, police say.
-
Ft. Saskatchewan man wanted for aggravated assault and forcible confinement: RCMPSherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.