The City of Sault Ste. Marie wants to hear from its citizens about who should be recognized with a spot on the city’s Walk of Fame.

This year’s inductees will be joining some prestigious company such as astronaut Dr. Roberta Bondar, renowned artist Ken Danby and former Governor General David Johnston.

"I welcome people to nominate the people they think should be considered for the Walk of Fame," said Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano. "I’m sure we'll have some great nominations again this year."

Nominees must have achieved a high level of success in a sports, cultural, academic or humanitarian field. They must also have either been born in Sault Ste. Marie or lived in the city or surrounding area at some point.

As pandemic-related gathering restrictions are ongoing, it's not known at this time what this year’s induction ceremony will look like.

"In the past, the recipients would be recognized on social media and other media outlets and there would be a ceremony arranged," said Madison Zuppa, deputy city clerk for Sault Ste. Marie. "I don’t know in 2021 what that will look like with the pandemic, but certainly some form of recognition will be arranged."

If you would like to download a nomination form, click here.

All nomination forms must be submitted to the city clerk's office or emailed to cityclerk@cityssm.on.ca by March 31.