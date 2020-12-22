Nominations are open for the Lerners Healthcare Champions Awards program, to honour the efforts of the health-care community.

Lerners LLP says they are launching the awards to care for those who care for everyone else.

The goal is to recognize "hardworking individuals, groups, and teams in the Southwestern Ontario healthcare community who go above and beyond in their vocation, volunteer their time, and rally their neighbourhoods for good."

Nominations can be submitted here until Jan. 16, 2021, when the top 15 finalists will be selected.

Then starting Feb. 20, 2021, the public will then vote on the finalists and five winners will be selected in the spring.

Each winner can then pick an eligible charity of their choice for a $5,000 donation.

Learn more or nominate someone at: healthcarechampions.lerners.ca