The company that owns the Prince Albert Pulp and Paper Mill assets says it plans to restart the pulp mill as soon as the non-compete agreement with the former owners expires in March.

“We plan to replace the entire fibre line from the digester to the last bleaching stage. This will replace the heart of the mill and let us take full advantage of the existing recovery boiler which is one of the most modern in Canada,” said Carlo Dal Monte, vice president, energy and business development.

Paper Excellence says it recently invested more than $600,000 in engineering and consulting work to restart the mill, according to a news release.

It is carrying out engineering work for the new equipment and completing a detailed evaluation of the existing equipment that will be refurbished. The company also installed new signs at the mill entrance to signal its efforts to restart it.

Paper Excellence says it’s meeting with representatives of the Saskatchewan government and local Indigenous groups to discuss shared funding, project timelines and related investment opportunities.

“Paper Excellence looks forward to the day when the site can employee 200 people creating over $300 million per year in economic benefits for Prince Albert and all of Saskatchewan,” said the news release.

The Weyerhaeuser Pulp and Paper Mill shut down in 2006, costing about 690 jobs.

Paper Excellence bought the pulp mill in 2011.