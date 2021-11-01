Non-COVID-19 vaccines halted as SMDHU readies to immunize 5 to 11 year olds against COVID-19

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is hitting the pause button on all non-COVID-19 immunization services as it prepares for a COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 to roll out this month.

In a release Monday, the SMDHU said when it planned to resume publicly-funded immunization services, including the Grade 7 School Immunization Program, it expected the COVID-19 vaccine for the younger age group to get approval in early 2022.

But since the timeline seems to be shifting to a closer date, the health unit has had to shift its focus.

"As has been necessary throughout the pandemic, the health unit has needed to shift resources to protect our community from COVID-19, which remains the top provincial priority for vaccination efforts," it stated in the release.

On Friday, Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU associate medical officer of health, said they anticipate the vaccine for the younger age group to roll out "by the end of November."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recommended approving the vaccine for ages five to 11. Pfizer has asked Health Canada to give it the green light.

Dr. Lee mentioned that the health unit is working with school boards to coordinate vaccination efforts for the younger student population.

When the vaccine is approved, he said it would be available in primary care practices, pharmacies, and schools at various hours.

Additionally, the health unit said with third dose efforts ramping up it had to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations over routine shots.

"As such, the health unit is working to ensure it is prepared to implement both of these immunization initiatives when they are announced," the health unit added.

However, residents should note that the health unit will honour already booked routine immunization appointments.