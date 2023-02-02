Non-emergency help is just a phone call away in Sudbury

A non-emergency helpline telephone service, 211, connects people to community and government services to help with a wide range of social needs at a time they are increasing significantly.

A flag has been raised at Tom Davies Square in Sudbury to mark February as 211 Month.

"It's tough out there right now," said Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

“Certainly the financial burden that people are facing and certainly accessing services, as well, there (are) lots of questions. People have been in their homes for a long time during the pandemic so accessing these services is so key for … their mental health.”

The month is dedicated to raising awareness that non-emergency help is just a phone call away.

"There are a number of people struggling right now whether it be requiring financial help, or going to the food banks, mental well-being and there are a lot of people and agencies in our community that want to help and the 211 is that connecting piece," said Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh.

The 211 help line is funded by the United Way.

"When you call 211, you will get a live person -- which is wonderful -- and that person will evaluate your challenges and your situation and will give you the information you need to resolve those challenges," said Madeleine Sauve, a community impact associate with the United Way North East Ontario.

Officials said there are a wide range of needs the helpline can help with, from health to mental health, hunger, housing, disability supports and newcomer services among others.

"Our service comes in 150 different languages and it's 24-7," said Sauve.

United Way officials said in 2022, the 211 help line in Sudbury received almost 2,000 calls. The top needs were health-related, housing, mental health and substance abuse.