Non-essential business staff not included in vaccine passport plan in Ontario

Customers at some non-essential businesses in Ontario will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination later this month, but staff aren’t included in the mandate.

Provincial officials announced details of the vaccine passport on Wednesday. It will come into effect on Sept. 22.

Health officials said it’s up to business owners themselves to decide whether or not to ask staff to provide proof of vaccination before coming to work.

On Wednesday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum sent an open letter to businesses, encouraging them to implement vaccine policies for their staff. Dr. Tenenbaum said the health unit has noticed an uptick in people getting vaccinated to satisfy conditions of employment. He stopped short of saying vaccines should be mandatory in all workplaces.

Indoor dining is included in the list of businesses where customers will need to show proof of vaccination. Restaurants are quickly preparing for the mandate, and management will be able to decide if staff should be vaccinated while on the job.

“That’s up to the business,” said James Rilett with Restaurants Canada. “The government has made the decision not to require that. I think, for the most part, restaurants are asking staff to be vaccinated. We are recommending that they look at it and they establish what policies work. We are not recommending any specific policies.”

CTV Kitchener has reached out to local restaurants and Region of Waterloo Public Health to find out if they plan to recommend mandating vaccinations for staff.