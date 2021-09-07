Non-essential travel into Canada resumes as restrictions further relaxed, Calgary airport lauds safety effort

International travellers are once again able to visit Canada as the federal government has reopened the door to non-essential trips by fully vaccinated foreign nationals.

The new rules are now in effect across the country.

Immunized travellers will have to show proof of their government-approved vaccinations, present a negative test result from within 72 hours of travel and they must show no signs of virus symptoms.

Previously, international travellers were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. The rule remains in effect for returning Canadians and permanent residents who are not fully vaccinated.

The Canadian border opened to fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents for recreational purposes in August.

This is all part of the government's phased border reopening plan.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Airport Authority says, despite the reopening to international travellers, they expect fewer people will be taking trips through the airport in September as August was peak summer travel season.

"We have been working closely with our airline partners to ensure the safe return of air travel and continue to encourage travellers to check the airline schedules before coming to the airport – and, of course to always leave plenty of time to go through screening checkpoints," said Dean Paddock, communications and stakeholder engagement with the Calgary Airport Authority.

Airport officials recommend allowing extra time for screening upon arrival as lineups are expected to be a bit longer.

Health experts believe it could help tourism without posing a large health threat.

"If everybody in a place is vaccinated, the risk is much less," said Dr. Christopher Labos, McGill University cardiologist & epidemiologist. "Vaccination, masks, the more we can do that the more we can suppress the spread."

American land crossings remains closed to Canadians for non-essential travel purposes and the closure will remain in effect until at least Sept. 21.